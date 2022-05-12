These salons were all recommended by readers

17 hair salons in Fife recommended by our readers

Fife has many, many great hair salons.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:09 pm

They keep us looking good at all times, so when we asked readers for their recommendations, we were inundated.

The full list can be seen our our Facebook page – but here’s a flavour of the salons which were put forward by their own customers.

1. Hair salons recommended by you

Revolution Barbershop, High Street, Kirkcaldy. "By far the best barbers in Kirkcaldy" said one supporter.

2. Hair salons recommended by you

Barber Station, Bruce Street, Dunfermline A popular place in the west of the Kingdom.

3. Hair salons recommended by you

Linden Hair and Beauty, Queensferry Road, Rosyth. "Highly recommended" was one review on our Facebook post.

4. Hair salons recommended by you

Dunniker Barbers, Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy. Long established, popular business in town.

