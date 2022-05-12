17 hair salons in Fife recommended by our readers

They keep us looking good at all times, so when we asked readers for their recommendations, we were inundated.
The full list can be seen our our Facebook page – but here’s a flavour of the salons which were put forward by their own customers.
1. Hair salons recommended by you
Revolution Barbershop,
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
"By far the best barbers in Kirkcaldy" said one supporter.
Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37
2. Hair salons recommended by you
Barber Station,
Bruce Street, Dunfermline
A popular place in the west of the Kingdom.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Hair salons recommended by you
Linden Hair and Beauty,
Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
"Highly recommended" was one review on our Facebook post.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Hair salons recommended by you
Dunniker Barbers,
Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy.
Long established, popular business in town.
Photo: Google Maps