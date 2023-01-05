17 of the best places to eat in Kirkcaldy according to Trip Advisor reviewers

Kirkcaldy has a huge variety of restaurants when it comes to eating out.
These were all rated highly on Trip Advisor.
Photo: na
2. Home Farm View, Dean Park Way, Kirkcaldy
"Excellent service from Billy, food was good and had a great night." "Billy is just such a credit to the restaurant his cheerful mood really didn’t go unnoticed especially on such a busy night where he was flat out always making sure we were happy!"
Photo: Google Maps
3. Cafe Continental, 6 Hill Place, Kirkcaldy
"The Cafe has a relaxing atmosphere, with good selection of fine wines and cocktails - I recommend the bramble!" "This place was a joy to visit, hidden away from the main Street, very stylish and modern, warm and inviting. "
Photo: Google Maps
4. Annapurna Gurkhas Restaurant, 312 High Street, Kirkcaldy
"The Sheek and dora starters were so tasty. Tikka masala and jalfrezi mains were also both delicious, with beautifully fluffy rice and fresh, tasty naan bread." "The food is amazing and the service is efficient, friendly and discreet. Always come here when it’s time for a treat."
Photo: Google Maps