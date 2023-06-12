17 photos that capture the people and events in the headlines in Fife in 1998

These images all first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, in 1998.
It’s incredible to think that 35 years have since they first appeared in the pages, but each has a story to tell – of success and achievement, of endeavour, and of doing what you can for your community. We hope they bring back many great memories.
Opening the 1998 summer season at Kinglassie Bowling Club are Councillor Jim Brennan with Mrs Margaret Wilson and Councillor Jimmy Ferguson. Picture from the Glenrothes Gazette archives. Photo: Contributed
Trophy presentation time for youngsters who were members of Red Gate Karate in 1998. Pictured are Corrie McPherson, Sandy Henderson, Carol Smith, Kevin Brown and Marc Whyte. Picture from the Glenrothes Gazette archives. Photo: Fife Free Press
These young pupils are from St Paul’s Primary School in Glenrothes and, in 1998, were taking part in a short story writing competition. Picture from the Glenrothes Gazette archives. Photo: Fife Free Press
Glenrothes Strollers under-`8s team pictured in 1998.. Picture from the Glenrothes Gazette archives. Photo: Fife Free Press