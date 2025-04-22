170 jobs in new £16m Fife development of office, retail, cafe and business units

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new £16million mixed-use development on the outskirts of St Andrews, which could create 170 jobs, have been revealed.

Aberdeen based developer, West Coast Estates, has submitted plans for the initiative in Craigtoun which includes flexible business starter units, office, retail and a café/restaurant.

It said the new development, described as “a new place to work, innovate and relax”, would bring significant inward investment of around £16million to the area and create 170 new local jobs, along with an additional 100 jobs created during construction.

West Coast Estate’s plans were lodged with Fife Council this week, and will; be considered by councillors in due course. A dedicated project website has been established at craigtounstandrewsconsultation.co.uk , providing further details of the proposed development.

The cover of the brochure published by the developer behind the Craigtoun project (Pic: Submitted)

The developer said the Craigtoun site, which benefits from planning permission in principle for a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial, business, retail, hotel and community uses, is set to enhance the area with much-needed amenities.

Iftikar Mian, director, said: “We are pleased to submit this planning application to Fife Council for a new mixed-use development in Craigtoun. This £16 million investment will deliver significant economic benefits, creating local jobs and contributing £500,000 annually in business rates to support essential services.

“The site is ideally located to provide much-needed amenities and services for the community and will play a key role in the wider Craigtoun Masterplan, supporting the area's ongoing residential growth. This is an exciting opportunity for businesses to establish themselves or expand in a dynamic and growing part of St Andrews.”