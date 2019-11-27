£17k raised in Kirkcaldy area for Scottish Poppy Appeal

Almost £17,500 has been raised by businesses, schools, community groups and individuals from across the Kirkcaldy area for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Staff at MKM Kirkcaldy, area organiser for the fundraising campaign, have been thrilled with this year’s response and are delighted that so many local people have given their time to sell poppies and worked so hard to raise money in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday.

Ian Watson, branch director at the local building suppliers, said: “We are really proud to be part of Scotland’s largest fundraising campaign and contribute to a cause that touches the heart of the nation – with young and old alike.

“This year we have had a phenomenal team of volunteers, their enthusiasm has been infectious and delivered a fantastic result.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the Mercat Shopping Centre, the Methil Sea cadets, the Kirkcaldy Army cadets and all the volunteers, not forgetting the generosity of all the people of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area who donated.”