Fife Equality Community Grants was a local funding initiative developed in partnership with the National Lottery where small local community groups could apply for £300 of funding each.

After the announcement of the second-round awards in December 2021, the assessment panel felt the grants should invite applications from small community led groups that work with people with disabilities, or people in different age groups.

Fife Centre for Equalities chief executive, Nina Munday.

Now, Fife Centre for Equalities (FCE) has announced that it has come to an end.

Nina Munday, chief executive, said: “Since Fife Equality Community Grants started in the summer of 2021, we have awarded £300 each to 18 community-led groups in Fife.

“As well as bringing smiles to the participants, we hope that we have raised the public’s awareness about the small groups in their areas. More importantly we hope that many Fifers will continue to support these groups.

"We couldn’t have envisaged such diversity and richness of the projects we funded."

Kate Still, Scotland chairman from The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Fife Centre for Equalities on this exciting scheme where groups have the opportunity to access funding to help them grow and reach out to more people in their local area."

She added: “National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is continuing to make such a difference in local communities in Fife.”

