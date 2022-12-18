18 photos of big names in panto at the Adam Smith Theatre including James McAvoy, John Stahl and Jimmy Logan

Fifers have been flocking to pantomimes for generations, with Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre the home of some of the very best festive shows.

Many stars of theatre and television have featured, including doyens such as Jimmy Logan, many Scottish stars such as John Stahl, and an up and coming Joe Pasquale.

Even a very young James McAvoy – star of Hollywood blockbuster X-Men – started out at the theatre as Bobby Buckfast!

The doors to the Adam Smith remain closed until June 2023 for refurbishment, so this photo gallery from our archives will bring back many memories.

1. Panto memories Jack And The Beanstalk was a huge hit at the Adam Smith Theatre in 2008 Photo: BILL DICKMAN Photo Sales

2. Panto memories January 1985... Dick Whittington Panto at Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy Photo: archive Photo Sales

3. Panto memories 2012: Jonathon Stone (Director), Suzi Budd (choreographer)- at the auditions for children's parts in Sleeping Beauty - at the Adam Smith Theatre. Photo: neil doig Photo Sales

4. Panto memories Raith Rovers players visit panto star Billy Mack at the Adam Smith Theatre Photo: na Photo Sales