18 photos of big names in panto at the Adam Smith Theatre including James McAvoy, John Stahl and Jimmy Logan
Fifers have been flocking to pantomimes for generations, with Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre the home of some of the very best festive shows.
Many stars of theatre and television have featured, including doyens such as Jimmy Logan, many Scottish stars such as John Stahl, and an up and coming Joe Pasquale.
Even a very young James McAvoy – star of Hollywood blockbuster X-Men – started out at the theatre as Bobby Buckfast!
The doors to the Adam Smith remain closed until June 2023 for refurbishment, so this photo gallery from our archives will bring back many memories.
