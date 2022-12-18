News you can trust since 1871
Jack & The Beanstalk - one from the archives, by the date of the show is unknown,.

18 photos of big names in panto at the Adam Smith Theatre including James McAvoy, John Stahl and Jimmy Logan

Fifers have been flocking to pantomimes for generations, with Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre the home of some of the very best festive shows.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 12:13pm

Many stars of theatre and television have featured, including doyens such as Jimmy Logan, many Scottish stars such as John Stahl, and an up and coming Joe Pasquale.

Even a very young James McAvoy – star of Hollywood blockbuster X-Men – started out at the theatre as Bobby Buckfast!

The doors to the Adam Smith remain closed until June 2023 for refurbishment, so this photo gallery from our archives will bring back many memories.

1. Panto memories

Jack And The Beanstalk was a huge hit at the Adam Smith Theatre in 2008

Photo: BILL DICKMAN

2. Panto memories

January 1985... Dick Whittington Panto at Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Photo: archive

3. Panto memories

2012: Jonathon Stone (Director), Suzi Budd (choreographer)- at the auditions for children's parts in Sleeping Beauty - at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Photo: neil doig

4. Panto memories

Raith Rovers players visit panto star Billy Mack at the Adam Smith Theatre

Photo: na

