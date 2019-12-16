19 people in Fife celebrate lottery windfalls

Nineteen people in Fife were celebrating this weekend after scooping a £1000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

Fourteen neighbours in Long Craigs Terrace, Burntisland netted the windfall when KY3 9TD was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

And on the same day, Maitland Street in Tayport, DD6 9DL, was also announced as a winner with five residents there winning the cash.

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “I couldn’t be more pleased for our winners – hopefully they’ll all be out celebrating tonight!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.