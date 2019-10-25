£20,000 raised for worthy causes in memory of Fife youngster Megan

A fundraising drive inspired by the death of a little Kirkcaldy girl has seen over £20,000 raised for good causes.

Megan passed away on January 2 after battling a rare form of lung cancer. She would have turned three later that same month on January 27.

Megan Clarkson.

After a collection at her funeral raised almost £2000, Megan’s parents Kelly and Martyn Clarkson were then inspired to help some of the charities that supported her through her journey.

For example, while attending hospital in Glasgow, Megan’s family were touched by the support of Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of youngsters receiving treatment in the area.

Money has also gone to the Children’s Ward in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy as well as the Teapot Trust in Edinburgh, which provides art therapy for chronically ill children.

Kelly told The Press: “A grand total of £20,497.31 has been donated since Megan died in January, most of these donations going directly to Ronald McDonald House or The Teapot Trust through sponsorships or donations, but we have also raised some under the Megan’s Journey community group.

“It took a while to get Megan’s bank account set up and running, this only opened at the start of June.

“But since then we have received over £4500 through donations, Megan’s Twinkle range and Every Penny Counts at the Penny Farthing.

“So far we have donated £500 of toys to the Children’s Ward at the Victoria.

“Every donation will have some glitter in memory of Megan, as this is my fondest memory of her in the Victoria, pouring glitter and glue on paper and declaring it art!

“Staff have requested new portable DVD players along with new dvds which we are more than happy to provide through the £1000 we are also donating to the ward.”

She continued: “The Teapot Trust only accepts cash donations so we will write them a cheque for about £1000.”

She said they have also bought single duvets for Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow – enough for the whole house for the winter.

Kelly also said one of Megan’s Journey’s big sponsorships is coming to an end.

Elaine Leitch has raised over £2000 for Ronald McDonald House Glasgow in memory of Megan by running or walking 1km for each day of her life. Elaine is finishing her sponsorship at Kirkcaldy Parkrun on November 16.

The donations given to Megan’s Journey over the past few months included £250 donated by Paralympian Derek Rae who won the revived Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon in August. He generously gave his prizemoney to the fundraising drive.