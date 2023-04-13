20 lambs now dead after horrifying dog attack at Fife farm sparking new campaign

Now police have launched a new campaign to highlight the appalling damage that can be done to livestock by out of control dogs.

It comes after an incident at a farm near Kelty where six lambs were found dead, and ten so severely injured they had to be put down.

Two further lambs died during the next few days and a pregnant ewe lost her two lambs through miscarriage, taking the total loss to 20.

Officers believe they were attacked by at least one dog. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

On Wednesday police teamed up with safer communities personnel from Fife Council, the National Sheep Association, Forestry Commission, PARC, the SSPCA and dog wardens from Perth and Kinross, to give advice to the public at Blairadam Forest near Kelty.

Officers also carried out patrols in nearby woods as part of ongoing work to educate the public.

Police Constable Ashley MacGregor said: “We all love seeing the lambs in the countryside at this time of year but unfortunately attacks by dogs on livestock can have devastating and appalling results.

“Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 owners can face prosecution if their pet attacks livestock and we are urging everyone to keep their dogs on a lead at all times and to make sure that they cannot escape into fields on their own.