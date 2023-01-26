20 of the best B&Bs in Fife according to Trip Advisor reviewers

Fife is packed with great B&Bs which offer something to suit everyone’s tastes and budgets.
If you have friends coming to stay in the Kingdom, and are looking for a place for them to stay – or if you know folk planning a wee visit – here are the B&Bs with the best reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. No.1 St Andrews - St Mary's Place Inchcape House
"The decor is stunning and the location is just perfect. Bed was so comfortable.
"Best place to stay in St. Andrews."
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Bank - Anstruther 23-25 High Street East, Anstruther
"Such a lovely hotel I had a lovely room with incredible sea view! I only stayed for one night as I was here for work, but my goodness I did not want to leave that lovely room!"
"A great find in Anstruther will definitely be back"
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Waterfront 18/20 Shore Street, Anstruther
"Cannot fault. Lovely clean well appointed room and on-suite."
"A single room and beautiful sea view double room both spotlessly clean, warm, bright and fresh."
Photo: Google Maps
4. Tarskavaig Bed & Breakfast Tarskavaig, Peat Inn, Higham Loan St Andrews
"We stayed in the Tarskavaig suite which is luxuriously, tastefully decorated and furnished. The bed is so comfortable. The bathroom has the same luxuriously feel."
"This B&B is the perfect getaway."
Photo: Google Maps