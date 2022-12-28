20 pictures of Hogmanay celebrations in Kirkcaldy from the 1970s to 2019

Out with the old and in with the new … Hogmanay remains a huge date in our calendar as we raise a glass to a brand new year.
These photos from our archive capture just some of the celebrations and parties held in venues across Kirkcaldy over the decades. Enjoy the memories they bring back ...
1. Hogmanay in Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy Hogmanay 1954 - actress Valerie Pertwee expresses her good wishes in the Fife Free Press for 1954
2. Hogmanay in Kirkcaldy
Station Hotel, Kirkcaldy was the venue for this Hogmanay dance in 1978
3. Hogmanay in Kirkcaldy
A 1978 Hogmanay dance at the Dutch Mill - one of the Lang Toun's most popular venues. It's now the Aldi store across from the train station.
4. Kirkcaldy 1977 - Hogmanay at Nairn Sports & Social Club
