2022 in Fife: These major events are coming to the Kingdom this year

The pandemic has made forward planning extremely difficult for many organisations, and the current restrictions leave a question mark hanging over the start of the new year.

But, surely we can see the return of some annual events, which have been put on hold since March 2020, and the launch of some great new ones too?

In Fife, nothing will come close to matching the scale of The Open.

Jack Vettriano in Kirkcaldy to promote his early years exhibition (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Fittingly, the 150th anniversary of the championship returns to the home of golf in St Andrews from July 10-17.

That will mean a much needed boost for the local economy which will spread much further than just St Andrews.

Another major event eager to return is the Links Market.

The world's top golfers come to St Andrews this summer (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Europe’s longest street fair is due to roll into Kirkcaldy from April13-18 after missing out in 2020 and 2021.

Last summer it managed a short summer run on the Links at Burntisland, introducing some COVID measures to ensure operators and visitors all remained safe.

Kirkaldy’s Esplanade will also host a music festival for the vey first time with the launch of Breakout from May 17-19.

The event is designed as a fundraiser for the NHS and the line-up is a who’s who of Scottish bands and musicians including headliners Wet Wet Wet, Midge Ure, The Skids, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Big Country, Goodbye Mr McKenzie, and Hue And Cry.

The organisers have the capacity to pull in 30,000 people across the three days, with the event featuring two stages as well as some of the shows from the Links Market.

The twice-postponed, eagerly awaited Jack Vettriano early years exhibition goes ahead at Kirkcaldy Galleries from June 17 to October 23.

Highland Games organisers are keeping everything crossed for a return to a full summer programme, while our theatres should also unveil new programmes as soon as they can.

And 2022 has one other big event in the pipeline - it’s an election year.

Fifers will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5 to choose their next councillors.

