Six Fife bakers and butchers have made the shortlist for the 2024 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They qualified from the annual judging day when nearly 500 of the best pies on the market were delivered to Dunfermline by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers where they were put to the test by 60 pie professionals who have now selected the ‘best of the best’.

The shortlist includes Bayne's the Family Bakers of Lochore; Fisher & Donaldson of Cupar; Stephens Bakery of Dunfermline; Stuart’s Bakers & Butchers of Leven;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

W F Stark of Buckhaven, and Tom Courts Quality Foods Ltd of Burntisland.

The winners will be revealed in January (Pic: Submitted)

Judges were worked hard once again as they put each and every entry to the taste, touch, appearance and smell test across all the categories from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared world champion, along with all ‘best in category’ winners at an awards lunch at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld on January 16 hosted by TV personality and long-term pie award presenter, Carol Smillie.

Scottish Bakers organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out in producing Scotland’s iconic Scotch Pies, football pies, macaroni pies and many many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Cameron, chief executive, said, “This is my first world championship Scotch Pie awards as CEO, and I have been amazed at the passion of each and every entrant not to mention the creativity, quality and innovation of the entries submitted for consideration by our professional judges.

“Announcing the shortlist is always a great moment as it’s the first time our entrants get an inkling that their pies have been judged as amongst the best in the country and it’s always great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople.”