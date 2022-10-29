21 of the best pubs in Fife according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".

Here are 21 of the Fife bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.

Full guide and how to purchase it is here: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/

1. Robert Nairn, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy CAMRA said: "The pub's central location allows it to attract a mixed clientele, who enjoy the wide variety of real ales dispensed by six handpulls." Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Betty Nicol's, High St, Kirkcaldy CAMRA said: "Betty Nicols has long been one of Kirkcaldy's moist popular places to enjoy a drink in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere." Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

3. Whey Pat Tavern, Bridge Street, St Andrews CAMRA said: "The birthplace of the Kingdom of Fife Branch of CAMRA, this is a busy corner pub adjacent to the historic West Port." Port Photo: na

4. Railway Inn, Station Wynd, Lower Largo CAMRA said: "The two-roomed pub is a little gem, warmed by a cosy real fire, with numerous items of railway memorabilia adorning the walls." Photo: na