The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023 has just been publishedThe CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023 has just been published
21 of the best pubs in Fife according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024

The annual guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just been published – and features a host of bars and brewers across Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST

It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".

Here are 21 of the Fife bars – including four new entries – that feature in the 51st edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.

The guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

CAMRA said: "The pub is proud to serve two real ales, often from Fyne Ales, and also offers a selection of bottled beers, wines and spirits"

1. Betty Nicol's, High St, Kirkcaldy

CAMRA said: "The pub is proud to serve two real ales, often from Fyne Ales, and also offers a selection of bottled beers, wines and spirits"

CAMRA said: "Numerous items of railway memorabilia adorn the walls, the fireplace and the bar counter. In warmer months you can relax outside, with the views of the local harbour."

2. Railway Inn, Station Wynd, Lower Largo

CAMRA said: "Numerous items of railway memorabilia adorn the walls, the fireplace and the bar counter. In warmer months you can relax outside, with the views of the local harbour."

CAMRA said: "In addition to the four cask ales, a large selection of whiskies and gins are stocked, and the famous Cri-Pie is served until late."

3. The Criterion, South Street, St Andrews

CAMRA said: "In addition to the four cask ales, a large selection of whiskies and gins are stocked, and the famous Cri-Pie is served until late."

CAMRA said: "The pub features in Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Kidnapped, in which two characters are carried across the Forth after an alleged tipple here."

4. The Ship Inn, Halketts Hall, Limekilns

CAMRA said: "The pub features in Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Kidnapped, in which two characters are carried across the Forth after an alleged tipple here."

