£230,000 refurbishment for Kirkcaldy pub

A pub in Kirkcaldy town centre is to undergo a £230,000 renovation.

The Exchequer on the High Street is planning the major refurbishment for both inside and outside of the premises.

Owners, Stonegate Pubs, got the go-ahead from Fife Licensing Board at its meeting on Monday.

Area manager Scott MacCarthy said that the company was investing “in the near future” to offer a “different angle” to customers.

He added:: “We hope to have a lot more entertainment in the future, giving us an option to offer more experiences to customers.”

At the board meeting, solicitor Audrey Junner said that Stonegate Pubs was showing a real commitment to investing in the venue and Kirkcaldy.

Exchequers has also asked for an extended alcohol licence, enabling it to open until 3.00am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ms Junner said: “In 2014, the company applied for an application to extend opening hours until 2.00 am, meeting all of the local requirements, including the dance facilities test.

“None of that has changed, and they’re still in place.

“There have been no noise complaints since the extension of hours, and all the policies – such as dispersal – are still in operation.

“The conditions of having a license holder and first aider on site are already in place and we already have extensive evacuation and drug misuse policies, as well as CCTV and stewards.”

Ms Junner said that there was a taxi rank outside the front door to stop people loitering, and the music in the front of the house was turned off well before close so the opening door wouldn’t cause sound nuisance to residents.

She added: “Staff getting home safely at the end of the night is one of our biggest concerns.

“The manager on duty will take staff home and if that’s not possible, will arrange a taxi. The manager doesn’t leave the venue until every staff member has left.”

Melissa Hamilton, assistant manager, told councillors: “Our staff have been with us for a long time. All new starts are trained in dispersal management and all other staff are retrained twice a year.”

Councillors agreed the application.