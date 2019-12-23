24 new recruits for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A group of firefighters have been described as “the very best of the best” as they prepare to protect communities across Scotland following an intensive training programme.

The recruits graduated in front of family and friends at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) Thornton training site.

Their achievement was marked by the attendance of chairman of the SFRS board, Dr Kirsty Darwent and Chief Officer, Martin Blunden.

Mr Blunden said: “This event was a real celebration of all that our recruits have achieved during the last 14 weeks. It was certainly a moment of great pride for myself.

“This training regime is designed to test graduates to their very limits so that they know what they are truly capable of when faced with the sternest of challenges.

“That’s what makes them truly the very best of the best.”

He added: “These new firefighters will experience more than most people will in a lifetime. They will perform a unique role to help the people of Scotland when no one else can; to save lives that otherwise would have been lost.

“They will work with communities and partner agencies to drive down the number of fires, road traffic collisions and other emergencies. They will also help protect some of the most vulnerable and act as a positive role model to help divert youngsters away from crime.

“There is no doubt that this is an exciting time to be joining the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, as we seek to broaden the role of firefighters to protect communities from new and emerging risks, harness the latest technology to tackle fires and work ever more closely with our partners.”

The recruits applied after the service launched its ‘Break the Mould’ campaign in April. It saw the overall number of applicants rise by almost 25 per cent - from 4373 previously to 6075. And this included 771 applications from women - compared to just 360 previously.

The graduates were Blair Murray, Tad Livock, Claire Addison, Hazel Porter, Stephen McDonald, Kyle Bailey, Fraser Beatts, Rory Rutherford, Andrew Wilson, Michael Foster, Euan Bell, Kathryn Durkan, Liam Corson, David McQuilken, David Heaver, Stuart Paterson, Joshua Perera, Calum Barrett, Andrew Thomson, Theresa Penrice, Ross Ashworth and Amanda Smith.

Former retained firefighter Gordon Nimmo was awarded Best Trainee. He said: “Everyone on the course has given 110 per cent, so to be given this award is great. I’m going to be starting my first shift as a whole time firefighter on December 31, so it’s a big step forward in my development.”