News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The black and white pictures capture the faces and events of yesterday
The black and white pictures capture the faces and events of yesterday
The black and white pictures capture the faces and events of yesterday

25 black and white photos capturing moments in time in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

These photos all appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press across the decades.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
40 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:44pm

The black and white images capture some of the people who made our pages – and the events which caught out attention.

They range from royalty to youngsters at nursery school, and provide a fascinating trip down memory lane.

1. Fife memories in black and white

Heather Crawford plays with a hammer at the Pitteuchar Nursery School in Glenrothes

Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales

2. Fife memories in black and white

Pauleen Woods enjoys her milk at the Pitteuchar Nursery School in Glenrothes

Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales

3. Fife memories in black and white

Girls drinking milk at the Pitteuchar Nursery School in Glenrothes

Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales

4. Fife memories in black and white

Princess Anne speaking to children from the McKay School of Dancing on a visit to Glenrothes in Fife, July 1984.

Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
KirkcaldyGlenrothes