25 black and white photos capturing moments in time in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

These photos all appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press across the decades.
The black and white images capture some of the people who made our pages – and the events which caught out attention.
They range from royalty to youngsters at nursery school, and provide a fascinating trip down memory lane.
1. Fife memories in black and white
Heather Crawford plays with a hammer at the Pitteuchar Nursery School in Glenrothes
Photo: Crauford Tait
2. Fife memories in black and white
Pauleen Woods enjoys her milk at the Pitteuchar Nursery School in Glenrothes
Photo: Crauford Tait
3. Fife memories in black and white
Girls drinking milk at the Pitteuchar Nursery School in Glenrothes
Photo: Crauford Tait
4. Fife memories in black and white
Princess Anne speaking to children from the McKay School of Dancing on a visit to Glenrothes in Fife, July 1984.
Photo: Hamish Campbell