250 Christmas gifts donated to most vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy district
Openreach workers have been spreading the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas by collecting presents for some of Fife’s most vulnerable children and families.
The team has donated around 250 gifts to Home-Start Kirkcaldy, which supports families with children under five years old in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland and Cardenden.
The presents, which will benefit the 144 children and their families who receive support from Home-Start Kirkcaldy, include toys, teddies, winter clothing and selection boxes.
Fibre build manager Lee Nicol, from Openreach, co-ordinated the collection for the Kirkcaldy branch of the charity, after helping out in 2021.
“It was a huge team effort across the business,” he said. “I did it last year and saw the impact that it had. I knew that it would be harder this year because of the cost of living crisis.
“The response has been outstanding. I’m overwhelmed by the support. I didn’t think we’d get as many donations as we did.”