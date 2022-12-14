The team has donated around 250 gifts to Home-Start Kirkcaldy, which supports families with children under five years old in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland and Cardenden.

The presents, which will benefit the 144 children and their families who receive support from Home-Start Kirkcaldy, include toys, teddies, winter clothing and selection boxes.

Fibre build manager Lee Nicol, from Openreach, co-ordinated the collection for the Kirkcaldy branch of the charity, after helping out in 2021.

from left, Matthew Cassidy, Lee Nicol, Scott Robertson, Eleanor Thomson (senior co-ordinator), Mary Cormack (co-ordinator), Craig Sinclair. Matthew, Lee, Scott and Craig are from Openreach. Eleanor and Mary are at Home-Start Kirkcaldy.

“It was a huge team effort across the business,” he said. “I did it last year and saw the impact that it had. I knew that it would be harder this year because of the cost of living crisis.