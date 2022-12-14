News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

250 Christmas gifts donated to most vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy district

Openreach workers have been spreading the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas by collecting presents for some of Fife’s most vulnerable children and families.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 12:00pm

The team has donated around 250 gifts to Home-Start Kirkcaldy, which supports families with children under five years old in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland and Cardenden.

The presents, which will benefit the 144 children and their families who receive support from Home-Start Kirkcaldy, include toys, teddies, winter clothing and selection boxes.

Hide Ad

Fibre build manager Lee Nicol, from Openreach, co-ordinated the collection for the Kirkcaldy branch of the charity, after helping out in 2021.

from left, Matthew Cassidy, Lee Nicol, Scott Robertson, Eleanor Thomson (senior co-ordinator), Mary Cormack (co-ordinator), Craig Sinclair. Matthew, Lee, Scott and Craig are from Openreach. Eleanor and Mary are at Home-Start Kirkcaldy.
Most Popular

“It was a huge team effort across the business,” he said. “I did it last year and saw the impact that it had. I knew that it would be harder this year because of the cost of living crisis.

“The response has been outstanding. I’m overwhelmed by the support. I didn’t think we’d get as many donations as we did.”

KirkcaldyOpenreachFifeKinghorn