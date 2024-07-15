Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 250 people have now signed a petition to try to save a Kirkcaldy bank branch from closure.

The Bank of Scotland announced the doors would close at its branch at Carberry Place - next to Asda - on January 21, 2025. It is one of several branches set to close across the region next year. The bank is pulling out of Cowdenbeath, leaving the town without a single bank, while the doors are also shutting at its branch at Bothwell Street in Dunfermline. The bank’s branch in High Street, Kirkcaldy is not affected by the announcement.

Businessman Derek Holmes launched the online petition after speaking to locals, and he wants more people to add their names in a bid to force a re-think. The petition can be signed here.

Mr Holmes, who runs the Fife Arms pub at the top of St Clair Street, uses the branch for his business banking.

Bank of Scotland's Carberry Road branch is the latest to face closure (Pic: Walter Neilson)

He said: “I don’t feel comfortable walking along the High Street to the bank branch there with a week’s takings on me - or going there to pick up change for my business. It also doesn’t have business banking facilities to compare with Carberry Place - this hasn’t been thought through properly.

“I’m often at the branch and have to wait 15-20 minutes because it is busy. There is still a place for a place for a branch such as Carberry Road. A lot of people have been asking about my petition, and I hope they all sign it.”

Mr Holmes plans to write to the bank’s chief executive and has also been in contact with local councillors - and he hopes a re-think may even secure a part-time branch to ensure local people still have a service.

The Carberry Place branch was hailed as the “bank of the future” when it opened in 1992 - it was considered the model for others to follow. - but the bank cited a 36% drop in transactions since 2019, and a 41% decline in business transactions as reasons behind its decision.

On his petition, he wrote: “This branch's existence is woven into the fabric of our community, and its potential closure threatens our day-to-day transactions, creating significant inconvenience and worry.

“This petition not only symbolises our fight against inconvenience but also our effort to preserve a part of Kirkcaldy’s social and commercial fabric.”