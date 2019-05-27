252-mile cycle for Fife carnival

Three Fifers are to cycle 252 miles in just 24 hours to help support a community event.

Kennoway Carnival and Civic Week was established in 1985 to bring the community together, and has become one of the big events in the village.

However, this year, its organising committee decided the event needed revitalising. New members have joined the committee and, working with long-standing members, have worked hard to breathe new life into the event.

Among those looking to help the organisers are James Keith, Mark Young and Thomas Bremner.

James, now living in Bradford, but originally from and brought up in Kennoway, heard about the changes and came up with the idea of the cycling challenge.

He will be joined by Mark and Thomas on June 1, when the trio will set off from West Yorkshire and cycle back to Kennoway – in just 24 hours.

They have already raised £220 at the time of writing, and are hoping to raise £750 in total.

James, Mark and Thomas have done cycling events in the past, and are training in preparation for this 24-hour challenge.

Explaining why he wanted to help support the event, Thomas said: “We’re all from Kennoway. My daughter is part of this year’s event. We’re just trying to boost the community spirit.”

If you would like to donate, search for Kennoway Carnival and Civic Week on www.justgiving.com.