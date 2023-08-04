The young people, along with adult volunteers, are attending the 25th Jamboree which is held every four years bringing together 50,000 Scouts from all over the world.

However, the event has coincided with the highest temperatures in the region for a number of years, topping 38C this week.

Reports of the extreme heat, along with conditions not being up to scratch causing some youngsters to fall ill, had raised concerns amongst parents back home in the UK.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee throwing paper airplanes during the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, about 180 km southwest of Seoul. Pic: AFP Photo/South Korean Presidential Office

The South Korean government said it is sending water and medics to the site.

But today UK Scouts announced it was transferring all its young people and adult volunteers from the Jamboree site at SaeManGeum to Seoul.

A spokesperson said: “We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days. As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.

"We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea. Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.

"While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

Among those attending is adventurer Bear Grylls who is the Chief Scout. He posted a clip of his opening speech at the World Jamboree on Instagram with the message “remember, stay hydrated out here. It’s hot. Look out for each other please”.

The UK Foreign Office said on Thursday it had officials on the ground supporting British scouts attending the event.