2.6million visits as Fife leisure centres reveal record attendances

Record attendances and membership growth have been revealed at Fife’s leisure centres.

The 2024-25 performance review from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT) said there were 2.64 million visits to the centres it runs across the region, which include Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, the Beacon in Burntisland and Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes. There were also 1.05 million swims, 501,000 gym sessions, and 224,000 group fitness attendances.

Membership growth reaching 19,858 by year-end, with an impressive 45% increase within the first three months of launching the new ‘Club and Lite’ membership tiers, and junior activities continued to thrive with 1512 junior fitness members, 1,197 ‘Rise Gymnastics’ members, 312 football participants, and over 8300 children enrolled in Learn to Swim.

Over 55,000 class attendances, 2500+ referrals, and 850 new participants supported through the ‘Active Options’ health and wellbeing programme.

Emma Walker, chief executive of the arms length trust, said: “Our journey over the past year has been exceptional. The dedication of our team and the enthusiastic response from our members have been crucial in surpassing our targets.” She added: “As we undergo remarkable transformation, we are achieving significant growth while remaining dedicated to our mission of promoting health, wellbeing, and accessibility to sports and leisure opportunities throughout Fife. We are excited to build on this success and continue to offer exceptional services that benefit everyone in our community.”

Over the past year, the organisation has focused on modernising venues, advancing digital systems, and enhancing the customer experience to ensure its facilities remain welcoming, accessible, and fit for the future.

These developments form part of a long-term commitment to reinvesting in Fife’s communities by creating modern, inspiring spaces where people can move more, feel better, and enjoy being active together.

Jeph Hamilton, chair of the trust, said: “Fife Sports and Leisure Trust continues to deliver on its charitable objectives within Fife, contributing to the health and wellbeing of our constituents. Our performance has been strong, as demonstrated through our key indicators. I wish to recognise the support provided by Fife Council, particularly over recent times, and through investment in our facilities such as Cowdenbeath, East Sands, and the upcoming work at Glenrothes. These projects support hugely valuable social outcomes, enabling people across Fife to enjoy the benefits of physical activity through accessible opportunities.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The organisation was honoured at the Fife Business Awards 2025 as ‘Charity Partner of the Year’ and winner of the ‘Community and Partnership’ award, recognition that highlights its lasting community impact and the shared commitment of staff, partners, and supporters across all 14 venues.

Looking ahead, the organisation is focused on building on this success. Its business plan for 2025-2028 sets out a roadmap for the future, with priorities centred on sustainability, digital transformation, and continued growth.

Customers and members are encouraged to share their thoughts and suggestions via the Trust’s ‘Talk to Us’ platform, helping shape future services and improvements that continue to meet the needs of local communities.