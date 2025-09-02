Youngsters under the age of 15 (and their parents) took part in a fun run in Beveridge Park on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)placeholder image
Youngsters under the age of 15 (and their parents) took part in a fun run in Beveridge Park on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)

28 photographs from the 2k fun run at Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
The adults may have been completing a half marathon around the Lang Toun on Sunday, but the youngsters weren’t going to miss out on a run.

For they took part in a 2k fun run around Beveridge Park in the sunshine.

The event was open to those aged 15 and under, with adults running alongside younger participants.

The fun run is always a highlight of the day’s events and proved popular with young runners again this year.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the 2k fun run - recognise anyone?

Photographs from the half marathon can be found in our two part galleries here and here.

This youngster is ready to start the fun run.

1. Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival fun run

This youngster is ready to start the fun run. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
All kitted out and raring to go.

2. Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival fun run

All kitted out and raring to go. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
She's ready!

3. Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival fun run

She's ready! Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
A wave for the photographer on the start line.

4. Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival fun run

A wave for the photographer on the start line. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
