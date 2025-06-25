28 pictures of Burntisland Civic Week's annual parade day

The community came together to celebrate the crowning of this year's Summer King Thomas Robertson and Summer Queen Becky Roy.

They were crowned by Citizen of the Year Colin Blackwood at Burntisland Parish Church ahead of the annual parade through the town.

The procession, which had a ‘Halfway to Christmas’ theme saw the royal party and many community groups led by the Burntisland and District Pipe Band from the church down to the Links.

During the afternoon there was the Party on the Links, hosted by Radio Lollipop, with lots of free activities and entertainment to be enjoyed.

The Civic Week programme of events continues this week.

The Civic Week quiz takes place at the Sands Hotel tonight (Thursday) and the darts competition runs at the Silver Tassie on the same day.

The Sailing Club’s cup race is being held tomorrow (Friday).

The popular five-a-side football tournament takes place at Burntisland Shipyard Recreation Park on Saturday. The sold out Des and the Dingoes gig also takes place on Saturday night.

The events will draw to a close on Sunday with the annual family fun day at the beach – including the sandcastle competition, games on the beach, Black Rock Rowing Club and the raft race (tide permitting).

Full details of all the events taking place during the week can be found in the Civic Week programme.

