30,000 Fife youngsters snap up offer of free swim in school holidays

A further 3500 have enjoyed free racquet sports and football courtesy of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

The charitable trust has offered the free activities to co-incide with the school holidays, and has reported a positive take-up.

The family-popular schemes are being delivered thanks to funding by Fife Council and this year, the investment was extended to make racquet sports and football free during the holidays.

Youngsters have flocked to swimming pools, including Kirkcaldy

The move was designed to get more young people active more of the time and is available across the trust’s facilities.

The trust has kept all seven of its pools open this summer despite well-reported global shortages of chlorine supplies and a nation-wide demand for qualified lifeguards.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “We have a few more weeks left of the school holidays, and I would encourage youngsters to take advantage of the free offers.

“I’m really pleased with the number of families that have attended our facilities and I’d like to say a big thanks to our teams for working through the unprecedented challenges of related to chlorine supplies.”

The summer programme is part of Go Fife, a campaign launched by Fife Council and its partners at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Fife Golf Trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, OnFife and Welcome to Fife to bring a fantastic range of activities and experiences suitable for all ages and interests throughout the region this summer.