£340,000 funding boost for Fife domestic abuse service

A support network which aims to help victims of domestic violence has been given a major funding boost.

Safe, Secure and Supported at Home, a partnership created by Fife Council, Fife Women’s Aid and Police Scotland, has been granted £340,000 from the National Lottery Community Funding to help support its work.

It helps women, children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse to feel safer and less isolated within their communities.

The funding will allow the group to continue work over the next three years, with a range of services to support those who have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence or other form of violence against women, irrespective of their gender.

Help includes fitting home safety and security equipment, a befriending service and housing advice.

Couincillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee, said: “I am delighted this project is secure for the next three years.

“It is a fundamental human right to feel safe at home, yet that is not the case for many victims of domestic abuse who continue to be harassed after they separate from their abuser.

“We are committed to improving housing options for victims of domestic abuse and help them to feel safe and secure at home.”

Many victims of domestic abuse find themselves feeling very isolated either because the perpetrator has sabotaged relationships with family and friends or because they have been forced move home to free themselves and their children from violence and abuse.

Kate McCormack, manager of Fife Women’s Aid said: “The befriending service helps women feel less isolated and regain confidence in themselves.

“Befrienders support women to get out in the local community, engage in activities and meet new people. Women who have used the service say that they feel better about themselves and are able to follow their interests.”

There is help and support for anyone living with domestic abuse:

National domestic abuse helpline: 0800 027 1234

Fife Women’s Aid (women only): 0808 802 55555

Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre: 01592 642336

Police 101 (or 999 in an emergency)

Housing Advice: 03451 55 00 33

Home Security Review: 01592 645310