50 Things to do Before You're 5 in Fife website and app packed full of ideas to entertain your little ones

The 50 Things to do Before You’re 5 initiative was launched in Fife last August on National Play Day.

Currently 22 local authorities across the UK are involved in the initiative, and Fife is the first in Scotland to take part.

Under the scheme, a new website and app has been launched – 50 Things to do Before You’re 5 in Fife – featuring 50 exciting, playful ideas for you to enjoy with your under five. It consists of low, or no, cost activities that are fun and accessible for families to do both at home or when out and about in the local area.

The 50 Things to do Before You're 5 website and app has a wide range of fun suggestions for the younger family members. (Pic: submitted)

It aims to provide a great way to support the health, wellbeing and development of the Kingdom’s children.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure services is delighted the region is involved in the scheme. She said: “Fife has been at the forefront of a whole range of early years initiatives and this website is just one of many ways we are leading the way in improving the life chances of our young people.

“Experts have long been telling us how important a child’s early years’ experiences are, to their future mental and physical health, and we want to make it as easy as possible for parents and carers to tap into the wealth of resources available to them.”

The website brings together a whole range of games, activities and outings for families of young children to enjoy, all at no or low cost.

Each ’50 Things’ activity can help children to learn and are focused on relationships and playing together. Within the website and app there is information about each activity including: local links, additional support needs information, top tips, and resources.

You can also find free and affordable events near you in the local events section.

To raise more awareness for the website, our team will be visiting some shopping centres to showcase the website and the app. They’ll be happy to chat and answer any questions you might have.

Pop along and meet the team at the Kingsgate Centre in Dunfermline on Tuesday, January 30 from 10am to 4pm or in the Mercat Centre, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, February 7 from 10am to 4pm.