500 mile challenge to raise £50,000 to help develop Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Park

Members of a community group aiming to raise cash to improve a local park have launched their latest fundraising initiative.

Dunnikier Country Park Development Group have already started their 500 Miles for £50k Challenge, which will see participants aiming to raise £50,000 over the next 12 months by completing 12 inspiring walks that celebrate the community’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

The Core4 team – Gary Meldrum, Stephen MacCrimmon, Hilary Smart and Sam Cuss will don their Kilts and between them they will walk 500 miles to raise cash for the project.

Stephen MacCrimmon, co-founder of the development group, explained: “Every pound raised will go directly into community projects at Dunnikier Park and events designed to bring people together.

The group who completed the first walk of the challenge, crossing the Forth Road Bridge in January.

"From a vibrant sensory garden and fairy/nature trails to Easter scavenger hunts and family-friendly health and wellness festivals, our mission is to create free or low cost activities for everyone.

"We know times are tough and we’re committed to ensuring that our community can enjoy fun, inclusive gatherings in our wonderful outdoor spaces.”

Those taking part in the fundraising challenge are aiming to complete one walk a month throughout 2025 to reach their 500 mile target.

And they have already completed their first walk of the year.

The Core4 from Dunnikier Country Park Development Group who are completing the 12 walks to cover the 500 miles - from left, Stephen MacCrimmon, Hilary Smart, Sam Cuss and Gary Meldrum. (Pic: Submitted)

Stephen said: “On Sunday, January 26 over 20 community members joined the 500 Miles for £50k team for our first walk across the iconic Forth Road Bridge.

“Despite the icy chill, spirits were high – and our kilts stayed firmly in place.

"Young supporters Riley, Isla and even our four-legged friend Betsy joined the adventure.

"The team at Imagin in Kirkcaldy have even rallied behind the cause and provided the team with a fundraiser logo and activewear to promote the cause.

"Looking ahead, we’ll be walking some of Scotland’s most breathtaking routes including Loch Leven, the Fife Coastal Path and even Ben Nevis as well as local favourites like Kirkcaldy’s Three Parks Walk.

"Everyone is welcome to join us for any of the walks – whether you want to walk a few miles, share a story or simply lend your support.”

The walks planned by the groups for the rest of the year are Fife Coastal Path from Inverkeithing to Kinghorn; the Three Parks Walk; Loch Leven circular; East and West Lomond; Kirkcaldy Strong’s walk from Nourish to The Kings in Kirkcaldy; Ben Nevis; Dundee Kiltwalk; The Pilgrims Way from Lochore to Kinglassie; Kirkcaldy prom to Burntisland circular; a fire walk and Dunnikier Park to Linton Lane circular.

The group has a GoFundMe page set up to help collect donations which can be found here.

Stephen added: “Thanks to the generous donations from the VKR Employee Foundation, Natwest DIY SOS, Kompan Scotland and our amazing local community we raised 27 per cent of our £50,000 target in just two weeks.

"We’re determined to smash this target and reinvest every penny back into Dunnikier Park with the support of Fife Council, other community groups and local charities.”

Since forming in August 2022, Dunnikier Country Park Development Group has worked to fund an inclusive play area in the park, hosting a range of community events along the way.

Last year the play equipment was installed and the park opened to the community, marking the completion of the first phase of the development group’s plans.

The group are now continuing with their fundraising and community engagement to further develop the park and to offer even more community events for all to enjoy.