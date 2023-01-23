They have been put into self-service bays in all five campuses across the region. It takes the total number of self service devices available to over 1300.

The college has worked with LapSafe, a leading manufacturer of smart locker solutions, to install the self-service bays. Extra Chromebooks can also be accessed from college libraries on a seven-day loan basis.

Free access to digital devices is one of a range of supportive measures that the college is currently highlighting to help students during the cost-of-living crisis.

The new self-service lockers housing Chrome Boks at Fife College campuses

Other measures include a free breakfast club, which ensures all students have the opportunity to get a nutritious meal to start their college day, free bus travel, for those under 22, and free gym sessions at the Kirkcaldy campus.

The college has also designated libraries as 'warm spaces' to offer somewhere warm for students to study.

Kris Getchell, chief information officer, said: “The rollout of the self-service LapSafe units throughout our campuses has been a key project in helping us deliver on this commitment in the last few years. The units have been very well received by students and we are seeing a constant, steady increase in their use across all campuses.”