5000 hygiene kits donated to Kirkcaldy’s groundbreaking Multibank charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff from Amazon’s corporate office in Edinburgh have filled 5000 hygiene kits filled with essential items worth more than £25,000 for a charity initiative supporting families in need across Fife.

The kits, which contain essential items such as soap, shampoo, and shower gel packed in a cloth bag, were donated to Fife’s groundbreaking Multibank, co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and Amazon UK in 2022.

The groundbreaking Multibank sits at the very heart of The Cottage’s Big Hoose project in the Lang Toun with a ‘click and collect’ service which now supports over 1000 local charities and professionals including social workers, teachers and midwives who can access goods for free from the warehouse in Lochgelly to get to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitting events also took place in Amazon’s offices in London, Swansea, Cambridge and Manchester with the aim of packing and donating 30,000 essential kits to the Multibank network across the UK. The events were part of the company’s Global Month of Volunteering.

Staff at Amazon EDI5 take part in a kitting event - pictured are Autumn Morton, Jane Poojari and Yolanda Lopez-Cadenas (Pic: Andy Buchanan)

Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at The Cottage Family Centre, welcomed the donation.

She said: “Too many people in our local community are experiencing poverty and unable to afford the basic essentials so many of us take for granted. These kits will make a very real difference to families in our community who need support during difficult times.”

The Big Hoose Multibank has supported more than 100,000 families in Fife with the donation of over a million surplus goods since it began operating in 2022. Community support organisations, schools and colleges, homeless shelters, and elderly support services in the area have taken delivery of essential supplies from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Scotland’s former Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone was announced as the new chair of the project. He has been joined at the helm of a leadership team by new chief executive Kirsty Thomson, who is leaving her current role as CEO of Dundee and Glasgow based social enterprise The Circle.