60 jobs at risk as new Glenrothes recycling business goes into administration

Yes Recycling (Fife) was based at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes and only started production late last year.

It invested heavily in state of the art equipment, but was unable to reach full capacity, resulting in joint administrators being appointed this week.

Yes Recycling (Fife) was co-owned by Morrisons supermarket and had £1.6m of investment from food firm Nestle to take low grade plastics, including sweet wrappers and crisps packets and recycle them. In the past this material may not have been recycled, as a facility was not available to process this type of waste at scale locally. The aim was to turn items such as KitKat wrappers and Rowntree confectionery into building materials.The state of the art facility in Glenrothes only opened last October.

Processing equipment at an existing Yes Recycling site, similar to what will feature at the Fife facility which is now in administration

Julie Tait, restructuring director at Grant Thornton - one of the joint administrators - said work was underway to assess the company’s financial position and try to find a buyer for the business or its assets.She added: “While the business has invested heavily in state-of-the-art recycling equipment, it had not yet been able to operate at full capacity and this has resulted in cash flow challenges in recent weeks. The company was unable to pay its debts as they fell due, resulting in our appointment as joint administrators. This is a disappointing outcome for all those associated with the company.

A Morrisons spokesperson said it would support the administrator, adding: “In recent weeks the business has urgently sought alternative additional funding which was, very regrettably, unsuccessful. We recently learned the lending bank has placed the business into administration. We will of course, assist the administrator in any way we can in the coming weeks.”

