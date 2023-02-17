Harland & Wolff is “rationalising” its Methil facility and looks set to cut the the workforce to a core of around 115 personnel.

That could mean around 60 workers being paid off.

The move comes two years after the company won a contract with Saipem to fabricate eight wind turbine jackets for the Neart na Goithe development which is situated nine miles off the Fife coast.

The £26.5m deal was expected to generate hundreds of jobs at the yard formerly owned by Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab).Last autumn, the deal was downsized to just four jackets before being terminated in December.

Harland & Wolff said cost increases and delays made the work “sub-economic.”

It is now negotiating for another large contract and focusing on constructing barges, but the news of job cuts has been met with dismay locally.

John Wood, company chief executive, said: “The Saipem project was the first project to arrive in Methil after our acquisition of the facility. With the previously announced delays and the changed economic position of this project, it was in the company’s best interests to draw the project to a mutually acceptable close.”

He added: “We will take the lessons learnt forward into our next major project. In the meantime, the teams are focusing on constructing barges whilst contract discussions and negotiations advance for another large project.