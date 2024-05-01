6000 meals distributed to Fife charitable causes thanks to Aldi charity donations
Supermarket giants Aldi pairs with local charities, community groups, and food banks to collect unsold fresh and chilled food year-round.
As part of a partnership with Neighbourly, a platform that connects UK businesses with charitable organisations, 27 causes in Fife benefitted from donations of food collected from Aldi stores.
Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families, and food banks regularly see heightened demand. By working with such amazing charities in Fife through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”
In recent years, the supermarket has donated 44 million meals to good causes across the UK.
Steve Butterworth, chief executive officer of Neighbourly, said that the continuing cost of living crisis has made contributions such as Aldi’s incredibly important.
He said: "The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.
“Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities."
Aldi also recently partnered with Neighbourly to launch a new “Spring” fund to provide additional help for families in need across the UK.
Eligible charities across the Neighbourly network, such as baby banks and children’s centres, will be able to access microgrants of £500 to help them provide immediate support to struggling families.
