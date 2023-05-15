700 extra student beds in St Andrews as university unveils revamped plans

Working with Campus Living Villages (CLV), it is re-submitting multi-million pound plans for a major new student residence on the site of Albany Park, the outdated 1970s accommodation at East Sands which was demolished in 2020.

The pandemic, worldwide economic downturn and the subsequent hike in the cost of building materials made St Andrews’ original plans for the site unfeasible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the University and CLV have revised the design to increase the number of student beds the development would provide from 672 to 710. The proposed development is part of a series of significant investments designed to provide additional purpose-built accommodation for students over the next few years. It’s hoped this will also help relieve pressure on local housing stock in St Andrews and lessen demand on the private rented sector.

How the major new student residence on the site of Albany Park, St Andrews, could look

A new Planning Application Notice (PAN)h has been submitted to Fife Council, and it will be followed by public consultation events at the Byre Theatre on Wednesday, June 7 and Wednesday June 28 at which representatives of the project design team, the University and CLV will outline the new plans.

Derek Watson,, the university’s chief operating officer, Quaestor and Factor said: “The development at Albany Park is key to our strategy to provide more accommodation for our students and ease the pressure on housing stock in St Andrews. Despite recent volatility in the markets, particularly the construction industry, we have remained committed and optimistic this plan can become a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If approved, it will provide more than 700 high-quality student beds in an attractive landscaped environment which will improve amenity in the east of the town.

“The development has the potential to revitalise the eastern area of St Andrews and we are looking forward to putting our proposals to the local community and hearing their views.”