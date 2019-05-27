700 people evacuated from Fife theatre

Kirkcaldy concert-goers found themselves in a mass evacuation after a fire alarm went off in the middle of a sold out show yesterday.

The ‘Fighting Cancer through Music’ concert in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK at the Adam Smith Theatre, in recognition of the work done by former music teacher and music group stalwart Monica Holland, was interrupted when the kitchen’s fire alarm was activated after something overheated.

And it resulted in around 700 people, including the 500-strong audience as well as around 200 performers from various music groups taking part in the concert, having to be taken from the auditorium and the Beveridge Suite out into the nearby War Memorial Gardens – in the middle of the performance by the Kirkcaldy Choral Union – only the second of nine groups taking part in the programme.

They were allowed back in around half an hour later when the concert recommenced. The fire service was not required to attend.

Friends of Monica’s from over the 40 plus years she has been involved in music in the town organised the event in her honour after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the start of the year.

