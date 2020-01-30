£7700 cash boost for Kirkcaldy jazz festival

Plans for a four-day jazz festival in Kirkcaldy this summer have been given a £7000 cash boost – thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

Event organisers Langtoun Jazz have been awarded £7700 from Creative Scotland through the Lottery Awards for All Scotland scheme, which has just been announced.

The National Lottery Awards for All Scotland is a joint awards programme from The National Lottery Community Fund, Creative Scotland and sportscotland.

Langtoun Jazz will use the funding to put on a four-day Jazz Festival in the town this June which will showcase jazz musicians and give the people of Kirkcaldy the opportunity to access jazz music locally.

Grace Black from Langtoun Jazz said: “Langtoun Jazz were delighted to receive £7700 from National Lottery Community Fund via Creative Scotland in December.

“Since then the team have been working to put details together to present a four-day jazz festival in Kirkcaldy from June 25 to 28.

“There will be 12 ticketed events and three community events, including a jazz picnic for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, a tea dance for Alzheimers Scotland and a free Jazz on the Prom event.”

Meanwhile, award-winning vocalist Zoe Gilby is bringing her Family Jazz All-Stars show to Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk on Saturday, February 22 at 2pm.

Zoe and her band, from Gateshead in North-East England, have been winning fans all across the country with a family-friendly show suitable for all ages from young children to grandparents.

Zoe will also perform a second set with her quartet, featuring husband Andy Champion on bass, Mark Williams on guitar and Richard Brown on drums. Zoe is the winner of the Vocalist of the Year title in the 2019 Parliamentary Jazz Awards, the UK’s most prestigious jazz awards.

The show at the Old Kirk is in two parts, the family jazz show at 2pm. and the quartet set at 3.30 pm.

Audiences can choose one or both sets, with tickets for the individual sets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children, or a joint ticket for both sets at £15 for adults and still only £5 for children. Tickets can be ordered by e-mail from info@langtounjazz.co.uk.