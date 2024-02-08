Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to transform the site of the forme KE Automatics showroom and car wash on the corner of Pottery Street at the top of Rosslyn Street is now almost complete, three years after the first pl;anning application was submitted.

And while it originally envisaged Spar moving in, the retailer won’t be part of the mix as four new businesses move in with an opening date of February 26 pencilled in.

Spar was originally mooted to be returning to the north of the town after closing its St Clair Street store in 2018, but instead the largest of the four units will be operated by Nisa under a new trading fascia - Avens Retail which already operates out of Overton Road and has a unit in Ballingry. The new development will also feature Pepe's Chicken, Sun Shack, and the Salvation Army Collection Centre which the company behind the work said “will cater to the needs and preferences of the local residents, offering a wide range of products and services.”

The site of the new shops in Rosslyn Street where work is almost complete (Pic; Fife Free Press)

The land has sat unused for some time since the closure of the car wash - it was also once home to the Kitchen Depot business. Final touches are now being made to the units before the fences are removed and they are open to the public.

A spokesperson for the developers said: “The site was an unattractive area with industrial units and a petrol station. The transformation of this once neglected space into a vibrant retail hub is a testament to the commitment to create a positive impact on the community.

“The new retail units will not only provide a convenient shopping experience for the residents but also contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the area. With a modern building and well-designed spaces, this development will undoubtedly become a focal point for both locals and visitors.

“The transformation of this site into a thriving retail destination is a testament to the commitment of the developers to revitalizing the community. The development not only brings economic benefits but also contributes to the overall improvement of the area, creating a vibrant and attractive location for residents and visitors alike.