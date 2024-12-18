A Christmas to remember for Fife high school syndicate after EuroMillions win

Christmas came early for a group of teachers and staff from a Kirkcaldy high school as they scooped a £53,642 EuroMillions win.

The 15-strong group from St Andrew’s RC High School, known as the SAHS Syndicate, eight of whom have chosen to share their news, are set to have a Christmas to remember as they are busy planning how to enjoy their win.

As well as many looking forward to having an extra special Christmas with their families, their wish lists also include home renovations, dream holidays and a state-of-the-art baby pram.

Syndicate leader Richard Miller, who has taught Maths for more than 30 years, said he had spotted an email from The National Lottery but was too busy to check it straightaway.

Members of the syndicate celebrate their win.

Richard, 57, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and probably still can’t believe we’ve actually won!

“We’ve been doing our syndicate for more than 15 years now and have won small amounts here and there.

“When I saw the email come through, I thought it was unusual as I couldn’t really remember whether that had happened with previous smaller wins – it was first thing in the morning though and I was running around getting things sorted for my first lesson of the day so didn’t really have time to check.

“It was only when I was in the staff room at morning breaktime that I remembered to look again…which made it even more special as some of the syndicate members were with me when we found out.

The win was an early Christmas present for the syndicate of teachers and support staff.

“There were a good few minutes of us reading and re-reading what it said on the screen and then we all had to double-check with each other that we had understood it correctly. Once we knew it was confirmed, we were all in shock…but then had to crack on with teaching for the day!”

The syndicate, who are a mixture of teachers, support staff and even former colleagues, have each walked away £3576 richer, just in time for the festive break.

They are now looking forward to spending their prize money and enjoying a well-earned rest over Christmas.

Richard continued: “Our wish lists are a real mixed bag – I’m in the process of moving house so this extra money will be a huge help towards that and takes some of the pressure off, so it really is perfect timing.

Members of the St Andrew's RC High School syndicate won over £53,000 on the EuroMillions. (Pic: National Lottery)

“You never really think something like this will happen to you, but we’re just a group of people who work together and decided to get involved in a syndicate for a bit of fun every week…and we’re so glad we did just that.”

Fellow syndicate member, Siobhan Docherty, said: “This has made a huge difference to my Christmas – it’s meant I’ve been able to make this year extra special and allowed me to spoil my children which feels amazing.”

Also part of the winning syndicate, are Grant McAllister, John Lyden, Michelle Laing, Angela Gourlay, Lilian Corbett and Leonard Rhone.

The St Andrew’s syndicate matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, November 26. The winning numbers on that date were: 7, 11, 25, 31, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 9 and 12. The SAHS syndicate played and won online via a Lucky Dip selection.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives. Since it launched, over 7,400 millionaires have been made and more than £50 billion has been raised for Good Causes with more than 700,000 individual grants awarded.