A Fife youngster and her aunt make a special donation to children’s charity

A Kirkcaldy youngster and her aunt have made a special donation and raised over £500 to help make wigs for children who have suffered hair loss through cancer treatment.

Josephine Nielsen (8) and Zosha Czyzewska (32) both had a lot of inches chopped off their hair at the weekend to collect money for the Little Princess Trust which relies on fundraising to be able to make wigs for youngsters.

They have also raised £520 for the charity.

Josephine, who is known as Jojo, and Zosha, went for the chop at Samantha Kirkcaldy Hair Stylist on Saturday.

Jojo’s mum, Lana, explained why her daughter, who is a pupil at Kirkcaldy West Primary, decided to have her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust: “In her words verbatim, she wanted to make little girls who were sad, happy again.,” Lana said.

“We found out about the trust through people who have also donated hair and we know a few people who have been affected by cancer, two of which have used wigs recently or in the past.

“Josephine was a little nervous about getting her hair cut but she said it made her feel better knowing that there is a good reason for doing it.”

Lana continued: “Josephine first decided to keep growing her hair about three-four years ago specifically for charity.

“Zosha decided at the end of last year and wanted to join Josephine. I am really happy to let Josephine have her hair cut for such a good cause and am very proud that she wants to donate her hair.”

She added: “The girls are completely over the moon with their haircuts and feel so delighted. I truly wish that her hair brings happiness to someone who is truly in need of feeling happier by wearing a hairpiece.”

Zosha, who is a former Balwearie High pupil, said: “After wanting a haircut for some time I felt like there had to be some way of using what hair would be cut off.

“I searched online and stumbled upon The Little Princess Trust.

“As soon as I knew what the hair would be used for I decided I was going to cut off as much as I could to donate. A wig isn’t a permanent solution to someone going through cancer treatment or experiencing alopecia, but if it can help make them feel better, then I am more than happy to contribute to that.”