A magical storytelling event for Kirkcaldy youngsters

A special Christmas storytelling event was held recently for children at The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

The event was the brainchild of Lisa May Young, a radio presenter for local station K107FM, who teamed up with Lynda Dargie of Matrix Storytelling and Cara Forrester, of online magazine Queendom of Fife, to make the idea a reality.

Lisa explained: “I had a vision of a room full of children listening to stories at Christmas and wanted it to benefit those in Kirkcaldy who most needed it.

“The Cottage Family Centre with their inspiring support for families instantly came to mind.

“I’m so thankful to Lynda and Cara for making this event a reality.”

Lynda, who is currently making waves within the storytelling community with her diverse and unique stories, performed for the children on the day.

She said: “It’s all about being able to build connections with children and adults, taking them into a place of wondering magic where all that exists is the story.

“All of your worries just melt away, even for a short time.”

And the day was made even more special thanks to a generous donation from Fife Cultural Trust (ONFife), who run the region’s libraries.

Through the online community of the Queendom of Fife, Cara facilitated a donation of 100 children’s books from the trust.

Cara said: “When I heard of Lisa’s vision to create a magical Christmas experience for local families, I was delighted to lend my support.

“Thank you to ONFife for their generous dation which helped make the event extra special for the children who attended.

“What better way to encourage reading together at home than with the gift of a book.”

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust said: “Books can be a stepping stone into a world of imagination and inspiration for readers of all ages and ONFife is delighted in this case to support some of our youngest readers by helping them have books to take home from their storytelling session.”