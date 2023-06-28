A Miller's Tale: The life and times of Shire and Raith Rovers footballer Alan Miller

A Miller’s Tale is packed full of memories and people who have had all played a part in Alan Miller’s life. His recollection of characters from football, his hometown of Falkirk and his varied working career, fills the pages of this book that will make readers laugh, and perhaps cry, but also transport them back to a time when everything seemed a little simpler.

The idea for the book came about as he waited for open heart surgery, something he went through a few weeks ago. He was initially told by doctors the wait would be 12 weeks but when that turned in to nine months, he often found trouble sleeping and would get up in the middle of the night.

"I would sit and think about all the things that I had done and decided I should perhaps get them down on paper,” Alan recalled. “And before I knew it I had a book in my hands. I didn’t know what to do with it but I’ve been friends with Jim Hendry for years and asked for his help. When I played at the Shire, Jim was the sports reporter for The Falkirk Herald and we struck up a friendship which has continued to this day.

Former footballer Alan Miller, 76, with the book that he has written about his experiences. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Thanks to him I’ve had the book published and already sold 400 copies which is amazing.”

Growing up in the Bog area of Falkirk, Alan, now 76, attended Victoria Primary and Graeme High schools, but he admits education was never his first love – that was reserved for football. And he even made the sacrifice of staying on at school for an extra year to play in the “grudge match” when Graeme High met Falkirk High at Brockville, although sadly for his side there was disappointment that year when they lost 3-1 to their arch rivals.

Leaving school he served his time at Cockburn’s Foundry in Falkirk, but hated it. However, he still had his football, playing at that time for Woodburn Athletic before going to Burnley for a month-long trial. He felt lonely while in England and came back to Falkirk where he signed for Camelon Juniors – “not one of my better decisions. We did have good players but most of the guys were better fighters than football players”.

But he was spotted by Raith Rovers and achieved his boyhood dream of full-time football, playing in the promotion winning team of 1966-67

Former East Stirlingshire player Alan Miller and Shire chairman Tony Ford after completing the Parkinson's Ben Nevis Challenge in 2013. Pic: Contributed

Getting the train from Falkirk High to Kirkcaldy he met the woman he was eventually going to spend his life with, Morag a window dresser for RS McColl. The pair were engaged in 1969 before marrying and having daughter Ashley.

Both loved fashion and were very much a couple you would notice out and about in Falkirk. Alan recalls the time Morag wore her purple hot pants and he had a pink herringbone suit.

When he was released by Raith, the Shire were keen to snap up the local player and he received a £750 signing on fee.

However, like all footballers Alan’s career came to an end and he then had a variety of different jobs, including on the sites in Grangemouth, 20 years at the British Aluminium and a sales rep before eventually ending up at a factory in Bathgate.

In 2005 Alan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and although it was a blow – “I was devastated, and the feeling that gripped me most was fear of the unknown”. But he was determined not to let it stop him doing all the things he loved, including bowling, golf and going to the gym. But he did have to stop playing indoor football.

Together with Ashley and other friends and family, in 2013 Alan climbed Ben Nevis, raising £5000 for Parkinson’s UK, an achievement he is proud of to this day.

He is also immensely proud of being invited to carry the Commonwealth Games baton on June 24, 2014, when it passed through Falkirk. He took it from Bellsdyke roundabout to the entrance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he was supported by his many friends who turned out to cheer him on.

In fact, his entire book is filled with names and anecdotes that any football fan or Falkirk Bairn will recall and love to learn more about.

As he recovered from his surgery at his Polmont home, he was astonished when former Celtic and Manchester United player Brian McClair got in touch to say he had read the book and could he get his copy signed.