A sock for each young live lost in Palestine strings 135m along Fife beach

The campaign group, Mothers Against Genocide Scotland brought their memorial to the children of Gaza to Fife for the first time at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They staged their sock memorial on West Sands, St Andrews, on Sunday. Each sock bore a hand written name of a child under the age of three who has been killed in the first year of Israeli attacks on Palestine.

The line of spanned some 135m and was believed to feature just one per cent of those young lives lost. The group said: “We are honouring each life one by one, but we know we will never be able to complete this memorial due to all the unnamed children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From low tide at 8:00am til high tide at 2:00pm, around 25 mums from north east Fife plus students and lecturers from St Andrews University, and a hand full of members of Mothers Against Genocide Scotland made the event happen. Alex Rowley MSP for Mid Fife also helped put up the lines too.

The Dook cafe provided free teas and coffees which were very welcome in the blustery winds of post Storm Amy.