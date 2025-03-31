A special place for everyone at Homelands Trust Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique blend of luxury and accessibility is available at the Homelands Trust Fife.

The charity, based in Lundin Links, provides wheelchair accessible self-catering holiday lodges, purpose-built for individuals with disabilities, alongside their families and carers.

Helen Lawrenson, who manages Homelands Trust Fife explained, “We are here thanks to a remarkable woman, Miss Isobel Paxton who bequeathed her home and grounds to charity with a heartfelt mission: to create a place where people affected by disability, along with their families, friends, and carers, could enjoy a well-deserved holiday.

“Since 2014, we’ve been dedicated to offering fully accessible holiday accommodation. We started with four lodges and expanded in 2022 with five more purpose-built lodges. Each lodge is equipped with extensive disability support equipment, including accessible bathrooms, hoists, shower trolleys, and more. With a focus on accessibility, Homelands is the perfect choice for individuals needing extra support while on holiday.”

Homelands Trust Fife is in Lundin Links.

But it’s not just the lodges that make Homelands special. The Paxton Centre, part of the Homelands Trust, offers a friendly and welcoming community space with a café, therapy rooms, and a range of wellness and art classes.

Helen has attended frequent Business Gateway Fife’s webinars including marketing, sales, social media and digital skills, which has enabled her to keep the accommodation’s online profile fresh and relevant.

Homelands Trust Fife has also been recognised for its commitment to inclusive tourism, winning the prestigious Scottish Thistle Award for Inclusive Tourism. This recognition highlights the dedication to providing a memorable experience for all, no matter their accessibility needs. Homelands Trust Fife is more than just a holiday destination, it’s a place where everyone can feel at home.

