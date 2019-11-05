A spooky fundraiser nets over £2000 for Kinghorn RNLI

Spooky goings-on in Kinghorn have helped raise £2,285 for the RNLI charity.

The Spooky Walks, organised by Kinghorn lifeboat volunteers, returned for 2019 and featured eight stories visiting some of the darkest, spookiest corners of the harbour.

Keith Hay, lifeboat launch authority, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported us once again. We rely on a lot of support from the crew and fundraising team, family, friends and colleagues from Kinghorn Coastguard Rescue Team. Once again, the support of the local community, not only from those coming on the walks, but the many who helped run them, was phenomenal. The three-night run raised nearly £2,300.”

The lifeboat fundraising committee and crew are now making preparations for their Christmas Fayre which takes place in Kinghorn Church hall on Saturday, November 23 from 10am to noon.