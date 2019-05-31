A trek through the Arctic Circle gives Maggie’s Fife a boost

When Kirkcaldy police Sergeant Don Sutherland signed up to trek the Arctic Circle in aid of Maggie’s Fife, he knew it was not going to be for the faint-hearted.

The Arctic adventure, which took place in February this year, involved travelling to Rvaniemi in Finland and then trekking 66km over three days in temperatures reaching as low as -30 degrees C.

On top of that, he had to pull all of his own kit on a sled, battle against the elements and sleep in a tent.

Now, several months after completing his challenge of a lifetime, he has finished fundraising with an amazing total of £10,067.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to have raised this money for the Maggie’s Centre in Fife. The staff and volunteers at Maggie’s give such a valuable service to all who are touched by cancer and without the continued generosity and support of the public this invaluable service would be lost.

“So many people donated to my Arctic Trek and I cannot thank them enough. A special thanks must go to my colleague Jodie Lamont for an amazing event she organised on my behalf.”

Don has first-hand experience of the centre, having lost both his wife and sister to cancer.

Alison Allan, centre head, said: “Don is an amazing human being who wants to help others. This is the second extreme challenge he has taken part in for Maggie’s, his first being the cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats. We are so grateful for his continued commitment – it’s people like him who ensure we can keep our doors open. A big thanks goes to him and everyone who donated.”