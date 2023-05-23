A few moments later two automobiles that are rarely seen on the streets of Kirkcaldy come round the corner and into the car park.

The Tuk Tuk is a mode of transportation more commonly seen on the dense, traffic-filled streets of India or Thailand. Known for their small size and nimble manoeuvrability, these not-quite-motorbikes, not-quite-cars are not exactly associated with Kirkcaldy Promenade. They are even less associated with the reason I'm here to speak to their owners.

But here we are, Bobby Tomlinson, Stacey King and their teenage kids Becca and Dechlan have just wheeled their way into the car park. They want to talk to me about the coastal adventure they’ll take this summer.

The family will head off on their Tuk Tuk adventure on 8 July, they are raising money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Travelling around 1500 miles around Scotland's coast, the family are raising funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. They'll do it all within the comfort, and I use that term very loosely, of their Tuk Tuks nicknamed Tilly and Tuker.

The family tells me about their upcoming adventure, 16 days, five hours a day at 20 miles per hour, 100 miles a day to cover the Scottish coastline in just over a two week period. That would be interesting enough without the fact that they’ll be doing it in their Tuk Tuks.

At the end of the interview, Stacey offers me the opportunity for a go in her Tuk Tuk. It would be rude to say no, so we’re off. I set my notepad and pen down next to me, but before we can set off. Bobby says “You might want to keep a hold of your notepad?”, warning me that unless something’s tied down there’s a chance it could end up on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The drive itself is interesting. They don’t have a high top speed, but you still feel like you’re zipping through the streets. Every time you take a corner, you feel like you need to throw yourself to the other side of the seat to stop it tipping over. However, they are incredibly fun. You can almost understand the appeal of spending more than two weeks travelling around the country.

It is undeniable that they look out of place on the High Street, but that just adds to their charm. A charm that is embraced by everyone we pass. People wave and smile and point at the out of place contraptions barreling around the streets of Kirkcaldy. “That’s the good thing about having the kids with us, they’ll wave to anyone” Stacey shouts over the sound of the wind as we make our way along the Prom back to our starting point.

I clamber out of Stacey’s Tuk Tuk, thank them for their time and the tour and try to regain my composure. I make my way to the main road to film the family heading along the Prom, all the while trying to ensure that I keep my breakfast down. They toot their horns and Tuk Tuk off into the distance, waving to passers-by as they pass.

