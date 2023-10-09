A92: litter picking teams to tackle 37-mile clean up of dual carriageway verges
Fife Council’s street cleansing department will deploy three teams to collect roadside litter along from the Tay Bridge to Halbeath. Starting on Tuesday, October 17, they will pick litter along the verges two full days each week. As part of the works, new signage and flashing beacons will be placed along the route to make road users aware of the work and to encourage them to slow down and drive carefully while it take place.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for climate change and environment said: “Roadside litter ruins our environment and is an eyesore to locals and visitors. While all our verge cleaning teams have completed training in working near high-speed traffic, having to remove this litter still puts council workers at risk.”
“This litter comes from a few thoughtless individuals with no consideration for the damage it causes. Roadside litter is dangerous and difficult to clean up. If you see the teams working on the A92 verges over the coming weeks, please slow down and drive carefully.”
Littering and rubbish thrown from cars on roadside verges is a criminal offence and can result in a fixed penalty notice of £80. If prosecuted, people who litter risk a fine of up to £2,500.