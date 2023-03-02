It is hoped Aberdour Castle will be welcoming visitors back from April. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has confirmed that plans are being finalised for the reopening of the popular tourist attraction ahead of the summer season – and work is also being done to assess other Fife landmarks and whether they may be able to reopen.

Many HES sites in the Kingdom – and across Scotland – were closed last year as they required high level masonry inspections to be carried out for public safety reasons.

The team of specialists have been busy completing these inspections on the historic sites and work has been taking place to ensure the safety of future visitors.

Now it looks like Aberdour Castle will be among those reopening for the 2023 tourist season.

The news that the castle will reopen in April has been welcomed by Cowdenbeath MSP Annabelle Ewing.

She said: “The reopening of various Historic Environment Scotland sites in my constituency, including Aberdour Castle, has been of concern to me and I have raised the issue in the Scottish Parliament chamber, pressing the Culture Minister on the matter. Last November I had the pleasure of visiting Aberdour Castle and getting an opportunity to see first-hand the work that has been carried out and that which still needed to be done. I am delighted therefore, to have received confirmation from David Borthwick of HES that Aberdour Castle is set to reopen on April 1, in time for the school Easter holidays. I was particularly pleased to learn from HES that they are currently recruiting staff for Aberdour and for many other sites in Fife. The return of visitors to the castle will also have a positive benefit for local businesses.”

Speaking this week, a HES spokesperson said: “We are finalising plans for the reopening of Aberdour Castle for the start of the main tourist season, and are currently recruiting staff. It is important to us that we recruit the right people for this valued site at the heart of the community and are working towards staff being available, trained and ready for the start of season.

"There may be some access restrictions in place at the time of opening although we are hoping to undertake works in advance to minimise or completely remove these. This includes having a settled period of weather for undertaking lime mortar works which are unfortunately not possible over the winter months.”

Last year, some Fife sites reopened, at least partially to the public like St Andrews Cathedral and St Andrews Castle, while others including Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy remained off limits. Work is still ongoing to ensure the remaining local sites can reopen safely in due course.

The spokesperson added: “We have also completed the high level masonry inspections at Ravenscraig Castle and St Bridget’s Kirk.

"The inspection results determined that some repairs are required at Ravenscraig Castle before the site can reopen and these works are currently being reviewed and prioritised within a wider programme of conservation across our estate.